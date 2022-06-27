How Christine Lagarde tamed the bond market from a London basement

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde (left) with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels last week. Photo: Johanna Geron/Reuters

It was while sitting alone in a London hotel basement that Christine Lagarde engineered a fix to the eurozone’s most alarming debt turmoil since the pandemic struck.

With a mini-heatwave mounting outside, and seemingly armed only with a coffee pot and her customary iPads, the European Central Bank president took just two-and-a-half hours to galvanise governing council colleagues into action during an emergency June 15 video call.

Their response – a two-pronged pledge to counter market speculation – was enough to quell a nascent Italian bond crisis without a single extra euro having yet needed to be spent.

A decade after her predecessor Mario Draghi, also in London, stemmed far worse debt turmoil, Lagarde’s actions leading to the decision to underscore the shift in ECB philosophy on markets is one that is likely to be touted at its annual retreat this week in the Portuguese resort of Sintra.

In particular, as officials who spoke for this story claim, it shows a bias towards confronting turmoil early, enabling calm decision-making – in contrast to the panic that gripped the ECB in March 2020 after a misstep by Lagarde preceded the creation of an emergency bond-buying measure.

This is an account of the events that brought her to that crunch moment informed by multiple people familiar with the matter who spoke on ­condition of anonymity.

It begins in Amsterdam on Wednesday, June 8, at the first governing council decision meeting outside of Frankfurt since 2019.

Despite months of contemplating dangers, and a warning nine days earlier by Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco, officials were sanguine about the prospect of stress in weaker euro members’ debt markets as they formalised a plan to raise interest rates.

Their two-day meeting focused most on the speed of tightening.

Speculation of a tool to address debt tensions had built beforehand, resulting in disappointment when Lagarde didn’t reveal one, but even so, the adverse market reaction didn’t yet give cause for alarm.

Within 24 hours, officials watched the picture change markedly as a 40-year high in US inflation sparked speculation of an out-sized rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Amid a storm gripping global markets, Italian yields extended their surge, climbing above 4pc for the first time since 2014. As Lagarde discussed the gyrations of Italian bonds with executive board colleagues, said to include chief economist Philip Lane and Isabel Schnabel, and senior staff, she began to wonder if doing nothing was still an option.

Arguing that market tensions could worsen, Lagarde convinced her board that it was time to revisit the ECB’s crisis playbook and convene an ad-hoc meeting, even if that meant pre-empting the Fed’s scheduled decision.

Invitations for a video call the next day were issued.

As Wednesday, June 15, dawned, expectations mounted as a leak appeared in Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper announcing an emergency meeting would happen.

When the video call kicked off at 10am London time, Lagarde seemed to be conducting the discussion from a rather blank nondescript room. Officials opted to act on the basis that past lessons showed lingering problems can become overwhelming all too quickly.

They agreed as a first defence to tilt reinvestments of maturing bonds bought under their pandemic programme toward struggling countries, and also to accelerate work on a new crisis tool.

Neither decision actually involved any immediate debt buying, and it is yet to be seen if such purchases will be needed.

Indeed, officials still hold out the hope that the ECB can devise a measure that investors will perceive as potent enough to deter speculation.

The ECB is now awaiting advice from staff including defining when action would be warranted, which conditions governments must fulfil, and ways to neutralise the impact of renewed bond purchases on the balance sheet – ideally for their July 21 decision.

With the ECB’s decision published in a statement, Dutch Governor Klaas Knot told the conference back in Milan to “rest easy, we are ready”.

Meanwhile, Italian 10-year bond yields have stayed noticeably below 4pc ever since.

Turbulence could still flare up again, but for now the action on June 15 amounts to one of the ECB’s most effective use of words under Lagarde’s leadership.

And instead of the circumstances of Draghi’s more dazzling declaration to do “whatever it takes” to protect the euro, it stemmed a crisis early.

That’s not to say the ECB has escaped criticism.

Last Monday, Lagarde was accused of prevarication as she found herself in yet another capital, Brussels.

“Do you think your governing council is taking decisions or simply announcing them behind the markets?” Jonas Fernandez, a European Parliament lawmaker from Spain, asked her, observing: “I think the ECB is acting behind the markets.”

As Lagarde disagreed, she insisted officials are being nimble about tensions.

“You have to kill it in the bud, you don’t want to let the fragmentation risk happening,” she said.

“You want to pre-empt that, and you want to prevent it.”