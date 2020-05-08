How bonds row risks political backlash

'This week's conflict between courts is technical and legal - but the underlying issues are political.' (stock photo)

The German Constitutional Court is doomed to come off worst in its scrap for seniority with the Courts of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

The EU court is the decisive authority in the interpretation of EU law. The knockout blow may well come in the form of enforcement action against Germany, which will be heard by the CJEU if and when the Commission finds the resolve to take on Germany.

The Commission will have to stand by the EU institutions, even though that highly sensitive action could poison the well of national politics in the EU's most important member.

This week's conflict between courts is technical and legal - but the underlying issues are political.

The original case was taken by German citizens aiming to curtail what is perceived by many in the country as ECB debasement of what they regard as a fundamentally German funded currency. Any response seen to coerce Germany risks compounding that perception - with stark electoral implications.

