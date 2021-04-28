Housing demand and supply chain squeeze leads to timber ‘frenzy’ in the US

The pandemic has left Americans with a bigger-than-usual appetite to buy new homes and do renovations

The US lumber market, the world’s biggest, has clearly entered its “frenzied stage”.

Prices in Chicago rose to previously uncharted heights before plunging yesterday. The wild swings – which touched exchange limits in both directions – are coming as peak home-building season in the US clashes with a lumber supply chain that’s being dogged by everything from trucking delays to worker shortages.

In other words, supplies of wood are uncertain at the worst possible time.

Lumber costs have already quadrupled in the past year.

“We’re near the top of a cycle,” said Joshua Zaret, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

“That’s where you start to see this frenzy.”

The pandemic has left Americans with a bigger-than-usual appetite to buy new homes and do renovations, and builders who need wood for spring construction are going to the futures market. They’re the ones pushing prices to new highs, said Brian Leonard, lumber analyst for RCM Alternatives in Chicago.

But there’s still such a thing as too expensive. In Chicago, lumber futures plunged from record highs yesterday because buyers got sticker shock and fled.

“We needed to get to a price where the buying stopped,” said Mike Wisnefski, chief executive of MaterialsXchange in Chicago.

Along with nervous market participants, speculators with long positions may also have taken profits, contributing to the sudden price declines, said Stinson Dean, chief executive officer of Deacon Lumber Co.

The July futures contract rose by the $48 (€40) exchange limit to $1,334.60 per thousand board feet, an all-time high, before briefly falling by the same limit to $1,238.60 on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Prices were up 0.7pc to $1,295.20 at 11:14am Chicago time.

Bloomberg