Households lose out – but ESB and State do quite nicely out of energy carve-up

Mega profits at the ESB were always going to be criticised, given that households and businesses have had to stomach significant energy price increases since the beginning of the Ukraine War.

But their €774m operating profit was pretty eye-catching. There might be some consolation from the fact that ESB is state-owned, and the dividend paid to the Exchequer for last year is rising to €327m. This will bring dividends to the State over the last decade to €1.5bn.

A large sack of money going into the general state coffers is one thing, but people have a right to ask why it isn’t coming more directly off their bills.

The State bagged €1.05bn in taxes and dividends from the ESB in 2022

The Government has handed out several hundred euro per household in energy credits – but the UK is curtailing bills with price caps that deliver a much bigger saving.

The ESB results paint an interesting picture of a company with a very high cost base. Staff numbers rose by 326 last year. On average, employees received €81,500 each in salary, overtime and other benefits. This excludes pension contributions, and the figure was up from €76,874 in 2021.

It also excludes €45m in dividends over the last 10 years that would have gone to employees through the share trust which owns 3.1pc of the company.

The wider group has lots of irons in the fire – from power generation, maintenance of networks, building a customer base in the UK, and investing for carbon neutral.

The UK has been a mixed bag for the ESB. The company bought a 50pc stake in the Neart Na Gaoithe offshore wind farm in Scotland in 2019. Its partner here is EDF. The price was not disclosed, but the massive wind farm project has been dogged by delays and additional costs.

Read More

In 2021 ESB took a €153m impairment charge on the value of its investment in the project. Last year it took another €91m impairment, bringing the total to €244m in just two years.

Neart Na Gaoithe was due to be active by the middle of this year – but that has been put back to early 2024.

When it comes to households and customers, ESB is a commercial company which has competitors. Its biggest windfalls on the back of the energy crisis came in its wholesale operations.

Cutting prices to other providers would not guarantee all of those lower prices were passed on to customers. ESB could have ended up simply cutting off its own nose.

Controlling or capping prices is a job for government policy, not for commercial companies to do alone. Commercial electricity generators or suppliers, whether they are state or private sector, need to be directed by government in time of crisis – and on the basis of a level playing field.

The State is a big winner out of much of the energy crisis. According to the ESB’s group accounts, the business paid €270m in taxes and collected a further €456m through Vat, PAYE etc.

So the Exchequer bagged €1.05bn in taxes and dividends from the ESB’s €7.5bn of revenues in 2022.

The Government is also pressing ahead with proposals to cap electricity generation revenues from wind, solar, coal and other ‘non-gas’ sources, and impose a ‘temporary solidarity payment’ on fossil fuel production and refining profits.

Any revenue surpluses above the cap are likely to be distributed to electricity customers to ease higher prices.

Despite carrying a very high cost base and a stop/start investment strategy in the UK, ESB needs to invest huge sums in renewable energy and carbon reduction in the future.

It is interesting that last year its net debt rose by a staggering €1.8bn from €4.9bn to €6.7bn. If its earnings drift back to 2019 levels next year, it would have a net debt to Ebitda rate of almost five times.

That is a lot for a state utility company.

Expand Close Accenture is letting 19,000 staff go / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Accenture is letting 19,000 staff go

​Run for the hills as the consultants downsize

Forget the tech downturn. Forget the banking wobbles in the US and Switzerland. But when you see consultants shedding 19,000 jobs, you know the economic squeeze is on.

Global consultancy firm Accenture announced the cuts on Thursday. As a consultancy they rely on the spending of their clients. When you see them pulling back, it doesn’t augur well for confidence among what are very often blue-chip client.

If anything, we’ve been distracted by the tech downturn and banking wobbles, and are only now starting to digest the impact that a higher interest rate brings.

The Accenture move has to be seen in context though. Most of the job cuts will be in back-office, non-client-facing roles. The consultancy giant hired a staggering 233,000 staff since August 2020 and prior to these cuts it had 738,000 employees.

It is basically cutting two and a half months of typical hiring since 2020. A decision to reduce headcount by 19,000 has to be seen in that context. And just like tech giants, Accenture saw its share price rise on the back of the job cuts announcement.

The question is whether, just like tech firms, other consultancies will do something similar. Some have already announced headcount reductions. McKinsey said it will make up to 2,000 of its 45,000 people redundant.

KPMG is eliminating 700 jobs in its US business and about 200 in Australia – about 2pc of its workforce in each country.

There are growing concerns about a possible recession in the US, as the Federal Reserve went ahead with a further 0.25pc interest rate rise. Given the wobbles in US banking and other bond metrics, some commentators think the Fed will end up cutting rates by the middle of the year.

This could become self-fulfilling if enough traders believe it can happen and enough companies rein in their spending because they think it is a real risk.

Expand Close Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf

The long and winding road to banker accountability

Ensuring individual accountability among bankers and others in financial services is no easy gig.

Well, that’s the impression given by the Central Bank and the Oireachtas anyway.

They’ve been working on a Senior Executive Accountability Regime (SEAR) for several years now. It’s not like we had a banking crisis or anything like that about 15 years ago.

Having secured the necessary legislation, the Central Bank is about to undertake a further three-month consultation process on how the new regime will be implemented.

Dialogue is a good thing, but how much talking do they need?

The British introduced their regime in 2016. The Australians in 2017. The Central Bank has been outlining in detail the kind of accountability regime it would like to see since about 2018.

These issues are complex, and the role of non-executive directors will be among the contentious areas. Make them potentially criminally liable and not too many people will want to join boards of financial institutions, regardless of how good the lunches are.