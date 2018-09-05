Housebuilder Barratt Developments books big rise in annual profits

UK-based Housebuilder Barratt Developments has posted a hefty rise in annual profits as it hailed an "outstanding" year.

The group posted 9.2pc rise in annual pre-tax profit to £835.5m (€927m), while revenue increased 4.8pc to £4.87bn (€5.4bn).

Completions were up 1.1pc to 17,579 - the highest number in a decade - and the average selling price on completion increased 5pc to £288,900.

Barratt said market conditions remain good and the availability of attractive mortgage finance and the UK Government's Help to Buy scheme continue to support "robust consumer demand".

Chief executive David Thomas said: "The group has had another outstanding year delivering a strong operational and financial performance, and our highest volumes in a decade.

"As the UK's largest housebuilder, we are helping to address the country's housing shortage - creating jobs and supporting economic growth whilst continuing to lead the industry in quality and customer service."

The positive comments come despite reports surfacing over the weekend that Help to Buy will be scrapped in 2021, as well as warnings from rival firms over Brexit.

Barratt also announced new medium-term operational targets, including volume growth of 3pc to 5pc per year and a minimum 25pc return on capital employed.

Forward sales are up 11.1pc at £3bn.

Mr Thomas added: "The group starts the new financial year in a good position with a strong balance sheet, healthy forward sales and robust consumer demand supported by a positive mortgage environment."

Press Association