House of Fraser will refund customers hit by decision to cancel online sales

Fashion retailer House of Fraser has promised to refund all customers who are being hit by its decision to cancel online orders.

The company said yesterday that any order that had not already been sent out would be cancelled.

"Due to delays with delivering online orders, we have taken the decision to cancel and refund all orders that have not already been sent to customers," the retailer said. "All customers affected will receive an email in the next couple of days."

The company behind House of Fraser collapsed last week, with Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley then swooping in to buy the retailer from administrators who had taken control.

That has raised a question mark over the future of the company's only Irish outlet in Dundrum.

Ireland's consumer watchdog, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, said that because the company behind House of Fraser had collapsed, customers may not be legally entitled to a refund from the new owner. It said that if a refund is not forthcoming, consumers can contact their debit or credit card provider who may agree to reverse the transaction.

Irish Independent