Hope springs eternal for Irish hotelier in Cape Town

An Irish hotelier based in Cape Town, South Africa, has been forced to temporarily lay off her staff and close her hotels to guests as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lorraine Schaefer, who founded The Living Journey Collection of hotels in 2015 with her German husband, Friedrich, said the decision to shut up shop had been devastating.

The group's hotels include Cape Town's The Tree House and Villa Zest, and Franschhoek's Chapter House.

Schaefer, born in Rathmines, previously worked as a HR director at law firm Matheson. Her husband was regional manager across the island of Ireland for hotel group Hilton.

Following the financial crash, the couple moved to Cape Town in 2009. Friedrich was offered a role managing a hotel, bar and wine farm owned by a German investor and US property group Starwood.

"It was a huge decision to move to South Africa," she said. "It was a push-pull decision. Ireland was not in a good place, and it was very obvious that the portfolio Friedrich was working on was retracting and not expanding.

"As soon as Cape Town got under our skin we just thought, 'this is really great, warts and all'. It's not always an easy country, but it is a beautiful country."

After helping the investors sell the Cape Town portfolio, Friedrich started working as a regional manager with Radisson, another hotel chain.

After three years with the company, the pair decided it was time to start their own hotel venture.

"We decided we wanted to have small hotels, professionally run," she said. "It's typically quite hard to find a proper boutique hotel, run professionally but also very intimate. That's what we wanted to do."

Success was not long in coming, though it was still challenging. Schaefer said she started with Villa Zest before purchasing The Tree House, which has been very successful on Trip Advisor.

"I am absolutely proud of it," she said. "Nothing compares to success. When it is going well, it is 10 times more enjoyable. We've been very lucky; the market has been kind to all our hotels. They have been popular destinations."

Lorraine said she first heard of coronavirus when her son mentioned issues in Wuhan, China. "When it started to affect the business, we were surprised how nothing happened for a long time and then it all happened at once," she said.

It felt like an avalanche had hit the business. Bookings slowed and then stopped. Cancellations hit and borders closed. Everything went blank.

Schaefer's worries forced her into action. She held meetings with managers to control spending and arranged meetings with the staff. However, the whirlwind of bad news as the pandemic spread across continents at speed meant the situation felt impossible to get under control.

"Things were moving so fast," she said. "Things were changing from one afternoon to the next morning."

The situation in South Africa became serious and towards the end of March, Cyril Ramaphosa, the country's president, announced it would enter lockdown until April 16.

The hotel group's guests were now urgently looking to leave the country and return home before it was too late.

"We had to help a few families get information from the British High Commission and British Airways to get home," Lorraine said.

"It's funny, though. We had one American couple who checked in as the lockdown hit and cancelled their flights home. They felt safer here, so we helped them rent an apartment for the next two months."

Lorraine called a meeting with her 38 staff. She announced temporary lay-offs, which would see them earn 60pc of their regular wages, and froze the contracts of staff on probation.

"That, for them, was critical," she said. "They could cope with a couple of weeks with little to no income, but to have no hope of anything to come back to would be awful for them. Without them, we only have bricks and mortar - they are incredibly important."

Lorraine is quietly optimistic her business will survive. Last week, the hotel received bookings for November and December.

"We have a good, solid space in the marketplace in a great destination. If we keep our eye on the ball, we will still get our fair market share."

Sunday Indo Business