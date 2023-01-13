| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Holders of Rusal’s Dublin-listed bonds accept payment workaround

Instead of dollars, creditors will take roubles which will be locked up in Russia until sanctions are ended

Oleg Deripaska is under EU sanctions Expand
Aughinish Alumina – the largest alumina refinery in Europe – is linked with Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch on the EU&rsquo;s sanctions list. Expand

Close

Oleg Deripaska is under EU sanctions

Oleg Deripaska is under EU sanctions

Aughinish Alumina – the largest alumina refinery in Europe – is linked with Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch on the EU&rsquo;s sanctions list.

Aughinish Alumina – the largest alumina refinery in Europe – is linked with Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch on the EU’s sanctions list.

/

Oleg Deripaska is under EU sanctions

Jon Ihle

Creditors of Russian aluminium giant Rusal have consented to take payment in roubles on bonds issued by the company’s Dublin-based debt financing vehicle.

Noteholders of Rusal Capital’s Dublin-listed Eurobonds agreed on Tuesday to take coupon payments in the Russian currency on $500m (€460m) notes maturing next month, according to stock market filings.

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy