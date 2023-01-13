Holders of Rusal’s Dublin-listed bonds accept payment workaround

Creditors of Russian aluminium giant Rusal have consented to take payment in roubles on bonds issued by the company’s Dublin-based debt financing vehicle.

Noteholders of Rusal Capital’s Dublin-listed Eurobonds agreed on Tuesday to take coupon payments in the Russian currency on $500m (€460m) notes maturing next month, according to stock market filings.

It is the second such vote in the last month as the company, which cannot make dollar transactions due to sanctions, seeks to avoid technical default on the nearly $1bn it raised on Dublin’s debt market.

In December, Rusal bondholders voted for an “alternative payment mechanism” on another tranche of $490m in debt that was maturing in May.

The vote on the February bonds was rescheduled for January 10 after a virtual extraordinary resolution meeting of noteholders failed to achieve a quorum.

According to the resolutions, the rouble payments will satisfy the terms of the debt, staving off a default.

Noteholders however, will not have easy access to the money they are due for financing the industrial giant.

The money will be kept in roubles at Russia’s National Settlement Depository, which is banned from making dollar transactions.

The bondholders will instead have to open rouble accounts to receive the funds and wait until sanctions are lifted to extract them from Russia.

The payment workaround is identical to one used by the Russian finance ministry in June to satisfy its obligations on foreign debt denominated in dollars that could not be paid after the Russian government was locked out of the international financial system following its attack on Ukraine last February.

Rusal had already received permission from holders of the $1bn in Eurobonds in July to make deferred coupon payments after western sanctions made it impossible to pay them in dollars.

In a regulatory filing at the time, the company said it was unlikely it would be able to create a new payment mechanism by the time the next interest payments were due – on August 1, 2022 and November 3, 2022 – and was seeking a postponement.

Rusal said then that the company and the bond’s guarantors were “confident of their ability to pay their debts”, but “events and circumstances have resulted in a significant disruption of... payment infrastructure”.

The company requested coupon payments be deferred until the bonds’ dates of maturity in February 2023 and May 2023.

Now that bondholders have voted to accept the payments in roubles, they can be made on the maturity dates as proposed.

Rusal is the owner of the Aughinish Alumina plant in Co Limerick. Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who is under sanction by the EU, is a major shareholder in Rusal via his company En+.

The plant employs 450 workers, but the future of the operation has been thrown into doubt due to its ownership and tightening restrictions on commerce with Russia.