Hogan trade meeting 'useful and constructive'

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan had a "useful and constructive" meeting in Washington yesterday with his US counterpart, according to an EU official.

The former Fine Gael TD's meeting with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer will be followed by "further meetings" as the EU seeks to defuse transatlantic commercial tensions, the official said.

The EU aims to renew a July 2018 trade truce that has been fraying in recent months. Chief among Europe's worries is a lingering US threat to hit EU cars and auto parts with duties based on national security grounds.

Mr Hogan's trip to Washington may help pave the way for a visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who agreed with Donald Trump to visit to discuss transatlantic trade at a meeting in Davos, Switzerland last month. No dates have been set.

Bloomberg