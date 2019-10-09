HKEX abruptly ditches £29.6bn LSE chase

LSE shares, which have traded below HKEX's 8,361p offer since it was announced on September 11, dropped as much as 6.5pc in London morning trading yesterday.

The decision is a rare setback for HKEX CEO Charles Li, who saw London at the centre of trading between eastern and western markets.

The withdrawal leaves LSE free to pursue its $27bn (€25bn) takeover of Refinitiv, taking the 300-year-old bourse further away from a traditional exchange model and deeper into big data.

Mr Li said that the "vision for the business looking forward is to build upon the role we already play in Hong Kong, China, Asia and more widely".

A spokeswoman for LSE declined to comment.

Before yesterday's about-face, the region's largest exchange by revenue had struggled to regain momentum after last month's stinging rebuke from LSE's board.

HKEX executives met LSE shareholders in London and New York to try to gain their backing for the takeover plan.

The bourse was also in talks to borrow as much as £8bn to fund the purchase.

While the HKEX board continues to see a combination as "strategically compelling", it is "disappointed it has been unable to engage with the management of LSEG in realising this vision, and as a consequence, has decided it is not in the best interests of HKEX shareholders to pursue this proposal", the exchange said.

With the takeover offer pulled, "HKEX should resume its focus on strategic initiatives linking mainland China's capital markets with Hong Kong", Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sharnie Wong said.

Irish Independent