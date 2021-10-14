Higher-than-expected inflation spike leaves US consumers feeling the pinch

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/Bloomberg

Prices paid by US consumers rose last month by more than forecast, resuming a faster pace of growth and underscoring the persistence of inflationary pressures.

The consumer price index increased 0.4pc from August, according to Labour Department data released yesterday.

Compared to a year ago, the CPI rose 5.4pc, matching the largest annual gain since 2008.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, so-called core inflation rose 0.2pc from the prior month.

A combination of unprecedented shipping challenges, materials shortages, high commodities prices and rising wages have sharply driven up costs for producers.

Many have passed some of those costs on to consumers, leading to more persistent inflation than many economists anticipated – including those at the Federal Reserve headed by Jerome Powell.

The pickup in price growth seen last month reflected higher food and shelter costs.

In the meantime, measures of used cars and trucks, clothes and airfares cooled.

US stocks opened higher while the yield on the 10-year Treasury declined. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.3pc monthly gain in the overall measure and a 0.2pc advance in the core rate.

The CPI data reflects crosscurrents in the economy. Hotel rates fell, reflecting the impact of the Delta variant on travel, but inflation is going beyond areas linked to reopening.

Higher home prices are now starting to filter into the data. Rent of primary residence rose 0.5pc, the most since 2001, while a measure of homeowners’ equivalent rent had the biggest gain in five years.

Shelter costs, which are seen as a more structural component of the CPI and make up about a third of the overall index, could prove a more durable tailwind to inflation.

The report will likely reinforce the Fed’s inclination to soon start tapering its asset purchases, especially as the supply-chain challenges plaguing businesses show few signs of abating.

Minutes from last month’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting will offer more on policymakers’ views on progress on employment and inflation goals for tapering.