High profile Amazon union vote may have to be rerun

E-commerce giant Amazon interfered with a union election by installing a mailbox to collect ballots and by distributing paraphernalia encouraging employees to vote against organising, according to a report by a US National Labour Relations Board hearing officer.

The NLRB official recommended a rerun of the landmark Amazon union election in Alabama where employees overwhelmingly voted against making their warehouse the online retailer's first to organize in the United States.

In the coming weeks, a regional director for the NLRB will decide whether to order the rerun based on the recommendation, said an official with the board, who asked not to be named.

The election results in April showed workers rejected the effort by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union to organise workers at the Amazon facility by a more than 2-1 margin.

Amazon in a statement it provided on Monday, said it would appeal.

Amazon's efforts to have the US Postal Service install a mailbox outside the Bessemer, Alabama, fulfillment center usurped the NLRB's exclusive role in administering union elections and interfered with conditions necessary to conduct a fair vote, according to the hearing officer's report, which the NLRB released yesterday.

Security cameras overlooking the mailbox site gave employees the impression they were under surveillance, the hearing officer found in the investigation.

The hearing officer also found objectionable Amazon's distribution of "vote no" pins and other anti-organising paraphernalia to employees in the presence of managers and supervisors.