High Court hears Ireland will not ‘hand over sovereignty’ under Canada trade deal

Lawyers for the Government say CETA will not become part of domestic law

Green Party TD Patrick Costello wants a referendum to be held over the trade pact. Picture: Collins Expand

Tim Healy

An EU-Canada trade deal under which investor courts can make damages awards against Ireland to Canadian investors here does not mean a “wholesale handing over of sovereignty”, lawyers for the Government have told the High Court.

Michael Cush SC said the entire case by Green Party TD Patrick Costello over aspects of CETA (Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement) can be resolved by “a proper understanding” of the distinction between the State’s international obligations on the one hand and the effect of CETA on Irish domestic law on the other.

While it is correct to say CETA creates rights and obligations at the level of international law, it is not part of the domestic law of the state, he argued.

