High Court confirms Irish examinership for $5bn-in-debt Norwegian Air

The High Court has confirmed the appointment of an examiner to Norwegian Air, and several related companies in the group.

Mr Justice Michael Quinn confirmed Kieran Wallace as examiner, he had been acting on an interim basis.

Mr Wallace now has up to 100 days to put together a scheme of arrangement with the airline's creditors who are owed approximately $5bn (€4.1bn), which if approved by the court, will allow Norwegian to continue to trade as a going concern.

There were no objections to the confirmation, with the vast majority of Norwegian's creditors adopting a neutral stance to the appointment.

Only one, Rolls Royce, said it was supporting the application, however there were no objections to Mr Wallace being confirmed as the examiner.

Yesterday, Mr Justice Quinn granted the protection of the court from their creditors to Irish- registered Arctic Aviation Assets DAC, Norwegian Air International Ltd, Drammensf Jorden Leasing Ltd, Torskef Jorden Leasing Ltd and Lysakerf Jorden Leasing Ltd.

Those firms are involved in activities including the leasing, management and subleasing of assets, including aircraft, and financing.

The Judge said that he was also satisfied to place their parent company Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, which is Norwegian-registered, into examinership.

The Judge said while the parent company's centre of main interest was outside of this jurisdiction, he was satisfied that it was capable of being included in a process being conducted in Ireland.

The judge accepted an argument by the airline's lawyers that there is a sufficient close connection with the Irish entities and the parent that it was appropriate to appoint an examiner to all of them.

He noted evidence that the examinership process here is capable of being recognised by a Norwegian Court.

Evidence was given that the Irish process would also run parallel to but would take precedence over any action taken in Norway over the group's insolvency, the Judge added.

As well as in Ireland, the airline has subsidiaries in Spain, the US, Argentina, Denmark and the UK, which are not subject to the examinership process.

The Judge said while the firms were insolvent and unable to pay their debts as they fall due, an Independent Experts Report (IER) presented to the court stated that the firms have a reasonable prospect of survival if certain steps are taken.

The group's creditors include subsidiaries of Airbus, Boeing, aircraft leasing firm Avolon and lenders including the Export–Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) – the US Government's official export credit agency, Wells Fargo as well as the Irish Revenue Commissioners.

In 2019, the group employed over 10,000 staff and operated 20 bases in 11 countries. However, last year was difficult for the group and it commenced several cost reduction measures aimed at restoring it to profitability.

Since March, Norwegian was severely affected by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and had gone into hibernation.

