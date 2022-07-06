Hibernia Reit buyer Brookfield is back on the European acquisition trail

Brookfield Asset Management is heading into Europe’s swelling market storm with its cheque book open.

As many of its rivals refrain from committing capital to the region amid an ever-growing list of risk factors, the $725bn (€700bn) Canadian investment giant is making plans to buy in sectors ranging from clean energy to technology, open new offices and raise fresh money.

“Frankly, we love these kinds of markets,” Anuj Ranjan, who runs business development at Brookfield and leads its private equity arm in Europe and Asia Pacific, said in an interview in London. “The reason we are excited is that this makes the market less competitive.”

At more than $12bn this year, Brookfield’s spending in Europe has already hit an annual record, data compiled by Bloomberg show, fueled by acquisitions of UK household repairs provider HomeServe and property firms Hibernia REIT and Befimmo.

In a further sign of its dealmaking ambitions, the infrastructure specialist also teamed up with Cellnex Telecom to pursue a bid for Deutsche Telekom’s $20bn towers unit.

“For our infrastructure and renewables sectors, we expect the back end of the year to be busy,” said Connor Teskey, Brookfield’s head of Europe. “Very busy.”

Brookfield made its first investments in Europe 20 years ago. Its early bets were in real estate before the 2008 financial crisis saw the net cast wider to capture opportunities in infrastructure, renewable energy, private equity and credit.

It now manages more than $125bn in Europe, up from roughly $6bn a decade ago, according to Mr Teskey, and employs around 300 people in the region. While most are based in London, there are plans to establish operations in Europe’s other main financial hubs.

“We’ve got Iberia covered out of Madrid. We’re now increasingly looking at Germany. No question France is coming shortly after that,” he said. “There is nothing that we see in our business today that suggests that our European expansion would slow down.”

Brookfield has sought growth in turmoil before. In the years following the financial crisis it struck two transformational deals, buying into Australia’s Babcock & Brown Infrastructure Group in 2009 and US mall operator General Growth Properties the following year.

“We are actively looking at transformational opportunities like that in this environment,” Mr Rajan said, adding that technology is one relatively new area of interest for the group, particularly mature software and tech services companies.”

A key area of focus for Brookfield is the world’s move toward cleaner forms of energy, a shift that’s been given new impetus by Russia’s war in Ukraine and its impact on the price of fossil fuels.

In June, it raised $15bn for a dedicated energy transition fund to be co-led by Mr Teskey and Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England. Brookfield already has agreements to spend about $2.5bn from the fund including Germany and the UK.

In addition, it’ll look to invest in businesses that want to decarbonise but haven’t either the capital or operational expertise to do so.