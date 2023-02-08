| 10°C Dublin

Hertz bought just half the number of Teslas it had planned for its fleet

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla. Photo: Bloomberg Expand

Craig Trudell and David Welch

Hertz Global Holdings ended last year with far fewer Tesla vehicles in its fleet than planned when the rental-car company was plotting its late 2021 stock listing.

In an annual regulatory filing, Hertz said its rental fleet in the Americas peaked at 428,700 vehicles last year, and that Teslas were 11pc of its fleet.

