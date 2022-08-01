Heineken sales jump even as inflation clouds outlook

Heineken reported better-than-expected beer sales as customers kept drinking, but maintained a cautious outlook amid inflationary pressures.

First-half beer volumes rose 7.6pc on an organic basis, better than the 5.73pc average analyst estimate, the Dutch brewer said in a statement Monday.

The results show that beer drinkers have so far tolerated price increases amid soaring inflation.

Heineken warned earlier this year that consumers may cut back on purchases, threatening the industry's recovery from the pandemic.

"The amount of pricing we and others are taking at some point may start to have an effect and that's why we're being cautious," Chief executive officer Dolf van den Brink said in a phone interview after the earnings report.

The company's shares dropped as much as 3.5pc in early trading. They slid 5.2pc this year.

The company raised prices by an average of 8.9pc in the first half from a year earlier and more hikes may come in the remainder of this year, said chief financial officer Harold van den Broek.

Higher energy prices may curb Heineken's 2023 recovery, potentially reducing consensus operating income by 3-6pc to mid- to high-single digit expansion as the company takes time to correctly pass through these costs, Bloomberg Intelligence said.

Robust volume, particularly for Heineken's namesake brand, show how well the company is positioned for long-term growth, due to sensible pricing during the current crisis, said consumer-goods analyst Duncan Fox.

Heineken reiterated its outlook for modest growth this year as a rebound in demand is clouded by Russia's war in Ukraine and price growth pressures.

It revised its guidance for 2023 and now expects mid- to high-single digit operating profit organic growth instead of targeting 17pc operating margin.

"For us the stronger than expected performance in 2022 more than outweighs the caution for 2023 and we think the stock will recover over the course of the day," said Trevor Stirling, a managing director for European and American alcoholic beverages at research firm Bernstein Autonomous.

Organic revenue rose 22pc to €16.4bn, driven by price increases, good weather in Europe and a recovery in Latin America.

The Dutch brewer reported adjusted net profit of €1.33bn for the half, an organic growth of 40pc from a year earlier. Heineken has previously said it expects an impairment of €400m due to its retreat from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

"Progress has been made on an orderly transfer of our business to a new owner and an agreement is expected to be reached in the second half of the year," the company said.