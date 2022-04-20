Heineken sales climb as customers return to bars across Europe

The prolonged closure of the hospitality sector in 2020 meant beer sales fell by over 17pc. Stock photo

Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, delivered first-quarter beer sales ahead of estimates as customers returned to pubs, bars and restaurants across Europe despite having to pay more for their pints.

Beer volumes rose 5.2pc on an organic basis, better than the 4.6pc average analyst estimate, the Dutch brewer said in a statement Wednesday.

Revenue soared by more than a third, mainly driven by price increases.

The stock rose as much as 5pc in early Amsterdam trading.

Heineken reiterated its outlook for modest growth this year as a rebound in demand is clouded by Russia's war in Ukraine and rising supply-chain costs.

Chief Executive Officer Dolf van den Brink warned of economic uncertainty and "additional inflationary headwinds" in the months ahead and indicated the company may raise prices further.

"We expect mounting inflationary pressures to impact household disposable income and a consequent risk to beer consumption later in the year," the company said, echoing comments made earlier this year.

The beer maker in February flagged that it was facing the worst inflation in a decade and said consumers may cut back on beer, threatening the industry's recovery from the pandemic.

But the company's first-quarter performance, which was especially strong in Europe, sets a bullish tone for rivals Anheuser-Busch InBev and Carlsberg, which report results in coming weeks.

The Dutch brewer reported net profit of €417m for the quarter, up from €168m a year earlier.

"Top-line growth is the key driver of this strong performance," Edward Mundy and Jaina Mistry, analysts at Jefferies, wrote in a note.

Heineken has previously said it expects an impairment of €400m due to its retreat from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

Carlsberg, the largest brewer in Russia's $16bn market, has also pledged to exit the country.