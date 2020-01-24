Height of fashion: Asos sales hit £1bn after record Black Friday

Asos revenues broke through £1bn (€1.2bn) in the last four months of the decade as the online fashion retailer was lifted by a record Black Friday.

Retail sales hit £1.07bn in the period ending on New Year's Eve. Meanwhile, total group revenue, which also includes revenues from third parties, rose to £1.11bn.

Both measures were 20pc up on the year before. The firm said it had managed to "rebuild customer momentum", especially due to its best Black Friday on record. It did not reveal what proportion of its clothes were sold at a discount.

CEO Nick Beighton said: "Asos has delivered an encouraging start to the year. Strong customer acquisition activity, supported by robust operational performance, has driven good momentum in all our markets."

