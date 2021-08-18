Hedge funds count China losses after Beijing crackdown

Stock drop: Alibaba Group's Jiang Fan speaks at the Singles' Day event, the firm's shares have plunged more than 20pc and were the biggest point-drag yesterday on the Hang Seng Tech Index yesterday. Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song

US hedge fund manager Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than "wiggles", but for a certain subset of his peers the consequences of Beijing's crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.

Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin's Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19pc since June 30.

Over at Rokos Capital Management, its biggest new stake in the three months through June was about $102m (€87m) of Alibaba Group. Glenview Capital Management also added the company's stock during the period. The Chinese behemoth's shares have since plunged more than 20pc and were the biggest point-drag yesterday on the Hang Seng Tech Index, which is on a five-day losing streak and closed at the lowest since June 2020.

All told, 13F filings from recent days demonstrate that even some of the biggest and brightest money managers didn't anticipate China's sweeping crackdown on everything from large technology firms to for-profit tutoring companies.

On Monday, US Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler issued his most direct warning yet about the risks of investing in Chinese companies.

Read More

While some hedge funds got out in advance, others that have invested in China for years are grappling with a fundamental question: Is this just a blip, as Dalio suggests, or have Chinese ADRs become "uninvestable", like Paul Marshall, co-founder of $59bn investment firm Marshall Wace, said in a letter to clients last week?

For now, at least, not all hedge funds are willing to join Ark Investment Management's Cathie Wood in taking their Chinese stock exposure to zero.

"It's a mistake to believe that China is uninvestable," said Cory Lester, managing director at Morgan Creek Capital Management, which has stakes in hedge funds, including some that invest in China. "The current environment is very much shoot first, ask questions later."

One key to investing in China is stay nimble to potential policy changes, he said in an interview.

Laurion Capital Management, a 16-year-old hedge fund, increased its ownership in Alibaba, bringing the market value of its holding to almost $700m at mid-year, the firm's largest position. Its biggest new buy was a $257m stake in JD.com.

Yet the firm also disposed of some Chinese ADRs that it purchased in the first quarter, including Shopify, Baidu and Vipshop. Those were the same stocks that were offloaded in massive blocks during the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management. All have tumbled since then.