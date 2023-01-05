| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Hedge fund returns 163pc betting against ‘wackadoodle’ financial markets

The New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson Expand

Close

The New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

The New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

The New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Dani Burger

A veteran trader’s well-timed bet on the end of easy money has achieved triple-digit returns in his new hedge fund’s first full year.

After running Eagle’s View Capital Management as a fund of funds for 16 years, founder Neal Berger decided to add his own fund to the mix. The Contrarian Macro Fund launched initially with partner capital in April 2021 to load up on bets that the Federal Reserve would unwind a decade of stimulus -- even as policy makers were describing inflation as “transitory.”

Most Watched

Privacy