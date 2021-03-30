Hedge fund margin call rocking Wall St causes banks to warn of losses

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been monitoring the forced liquidation of more than $20bn (€17bn) in holdings linked to Bill Hwang's investment firm that has roiled stocks from Baidu to ViacomCBS.

"We have been monitoring the situation and communicating with market participants since last week," an SEC spokesperson said in emailed statement.

Mr Hwang's New York-based Archegos Capital Management is at the centre of a margin call that led to the forced liquidation on Friday, according to people familiar with the transactions. Among the companies sold were GSX Techedu and Discovery.

Banks including Credit Suisse Group and Nomura Holdings are warning investors that they may face "significant" losses after an unnamed US hedge fund client defaulted on margin calls. Goldman Sachs is telling shareholders and clients that any losses it faces from Archegos are likely to be immaterial, sources said.

The group of stocks at the centre of the selling spree were under selling pressure yesterday as investors worried there could be more fallout from forced offerings.

ViacomCBS fell as much as 7.1pc in New York trading after a $2.1bn block trade was said to price at the top of its range, while Discovery dropped 4.8pc.

The American depositary receipts of Chinese companies Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Baidu and GSX Techedu extended their declines after cratering Friday following the forced liquidation of positions linked to Archegos.

The block trades initiated by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were triggered after Archegos failed to meet margin calls, leaving Nomura and Credit Suisse facing potentially "significant" losses and sending their shares of both plunging 15pc each.

Read More

Bloomberg