Heathrow Airport slashes outlook, loses European crown

London Heathrow has lost its title as Europe's largest airport, falling behind Paris Charles de Gaulle as the pandemic continues to hurt UK air traffic.

The number of passengers traveling through the London hub fell 69pc to 19 million in the first nine months of the year, slightly below its French counterpart, Heathrow Airport Holdings said yesterday, adding that Amsterdam and Frankfurt aren't far behind.

The UK company also reported a £1.5bn (€1.65bn) third-quarter loss.

The aiport’s CEO, John Holland-Kaye blamed the drop in travellers on rising Covid-19 cases and slow progress by the UK government to introduce testing to help reopen borders with countries classed as high risk.

"Unless we take action to protect our economy and remain a global trading nation we're going to fall behind," Mr Holland-Kaye said in an interview.

"The French have taken a very active approach to reopening their borders safely. They started testing back in June while the UK was introducing blanket quarantine."

Mr Holland-Kaye has been at the forefront of calls by the aviation industry for the UK to introduce passenger testing and shorten quarantine requirements to boost demand. The country's government is in discussions with US counterparts to introduce a plan for passengers between Heathrow and New York to fly with just tests, the CEO said.

The proposal would involve a negative PCR diagnostic test within 72 hours before flying and another using one of the quick Oxford LAMP versions to take place on arrival, avoiding the need for quarantine.

If the UK and US governments make progress on the discussions, the deal could be agreed to as early as Thanksgiving (November 26), the CEO said.

If not, France is also interested and would likely step in ahead of the UK, he said.

Under the current UK system, countries are moved on and off a list of safe destinations, leading to last-minute disruption for passengers.

Those traveling from countries not in that category must self-isolate for 14 days.

Britain has created a travel task force with a goal to implement a broader testing regime by December 1.

The body will look at how testing can safely reduce the time spent in quarantine, for example by being negative after five days of isolation.

Heathrow cut its passenger forecast for 2020 by 6.6 million to 22.6 million. It expects 2021 volumes to come in 54pc below 2019 at 37.1 million passengers, based on a testing regime in the first quarter of 2020 and a vaccine in the final three months of the year.

The airport said it has ample liquidity at £4.5bn after selling bonds and signing a new financing facility.

Bloomberg