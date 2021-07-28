Heath care investor Primary Health Properties reports double-digit increase in earnings

UK heath care investor Primary Health Properties (PHP) has seen its adjusted earnings increase 13pc to £40.7m (€48m) in the first six months of this year.

Net rental income increased 4.5pc to £67.7m, according to a trading update.

PHP owns 19 primary care centres in Ireland valued at €234m, with plans to increase the portfolio here.

The group is currently on site with two developments in Ireland, with a net development cost of €30.6m, at Arklow and Enniscorthy.

PHP said that the first half of this year has been characterised by “a lack of suitable product, strong pricing and a very competitive market” in Ireland. This has resulted in the purchase of just one standing investment at Shankill Primary Care Centre for €3.8m in March.

The overall value of the group’s property portfolio at June 30 has increased to £2.65bn from £2.58bn at the end of 2020, reflecting a net initial yield of 4.7pc.

Of PHP’s contracted rental income, 90pc is paid either directly or indirectly by the UK and Irish governments, with the balance mainly coming from pharmacies co-located at its properties.

The company said rental collections continue to remain “robust” and as at 26 July 97pc of rent had been collected in both the UK and Ireland for the third quarter of 2021.

The balance of rent due for the third quarter of 2021 is expected to be received “shortly.”

Harry Hyman, chief executive of PHP, said: “As lockdowns and restrictions in the UK and Ireland are lifted, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to highlight the need for modern, integrated, local primary healthcare facilities to help in the provision of Covid-19 vaccines for many years to come while addressing the backlog of procedures missed over the last two years.”

“We continue to maintain close relationships with our key stakeholders, working closely with the NHS in the UK, HSE in Ireland, and our GP partners in both markets to help them evolve and adapt as the ‘new normal’ is established,” he added.