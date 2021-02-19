Healthcare provider PHP set to invest ‘thick end of €75m’ here in next 12 months

The head of UK group Primary Health Properties (PHP) has said the company plans to invest “the thick end of €75m during the next 12 months” in Ireland.

The company’s portfolio here is currently valued at £200m (€230m) and PHP plans to double that over the next three years.

“We would be disappointed if we didn’t invest the thick end of €75m during the next 12 months, but we have plans to grow our portfolio from its currently level of £200m (€230m) to double that over the next three years,” Harry Hyman, chief executive of PHP, told the Irish Independent.

“Apparently, there are only eighty-something primary care centres in Ireland and your Government has plans to increase that very substantially. Some of these will be relatively small and not precisely the sort of assets we want,” he added.

PHP currently owns 18 primary care centres in Ireland valued at £198m (€221m), including two forward-funded developments currently under construction which, if valued as complete, will increase the total asset value to approximately £220m (€246m), according to the company.

Mr Hyman said PHP is targeting locations to expand “anywhere there is a substantial population base”.

He said that there is “a wall of money” looking to invest in infrastructure projects generally both in Ireland and in the UK.

“Funding rates in euros are quite attractive given the absence of bond yield in the market generally. Right now we have over £300m (€345m) of firepower to deploy across the two territories and we are looking forward to doing that in 2021 and playing our part in the fight against Covid,” he said.

PHP saw its adjusted earnings jump 22pc last year to £73.1 (€84m). The performance was driven by a full year’s contribution from the merger with MedicX completed in March 2019, acquisitions, and continued rental growth, according to annual results from the group.

Last year net rental income at PHP increased 13pc to £131.2m (€151m), profit for the year was £112m (€128.8m).

The company has six forward-funded developments currently on-site across the UK and Ireland with a net development cost of £47.4m (€55m), including developments at Arklow and Enniscorthy in Ireland.

The company’s total portfolio, including Ireland and the UK, was valued at £2.6bn (€3bn) at year end.

It had a revaluation surplus which was generated in the year of £51.4m (€59m), representing growth of 2pc.

The company had total undrawn loan facilities and cash of £361.5m (€415.6m) on December 31.

Earlier this year PHP completed the internalisation of the group’s management structure which, it said, will “immediately deliver material financial and operational benefits driving further earnings and dividend growth”.

