Healthcare provider PHP sees earnings jump 22pc to €84m

UK group Primary Healthcare Providers (PHP) has seen its earnings jump 22pc last year to £73.1 (€84m).

The performance was driven by a full year's contribution from the merger with MedicX completed in March 2019, acquisitions, and continued rental growth, according to annual results from the group.

PHP owns 18 primary care centres in Ireland valued at £198m (€221m), including two forward funded developments currently under construction which, if valued as complete, will increase the total asset value to approximately £220m (€246m), according to the company.

The company has six forward funded developments currently on site across the UK and Ireland with a net development cost of £47.4m, including developments at Arklow and Enniscorthy in Ireland.

Last year net rental income at PHP increased 13pc to £131.2m.

Profit for the year was £112m.

The company’s total portfolio, including Ireland and the UK, was valued at £2.6bn at year end. It had a revaluation surplus was generated in the year of £51.4m, representing growth of 2pc.

Harry Hyman, chief executive of PHP, said: “We continue to see demand for extra space to help enable the redirection of activities out of hospitals. The need for modern, integrated, local primary healthcare facilities is becoming ever more pressing in order to relieve the pressures being placed on hospitals and A&E departments.”

PHP plans to further increase its portfolio in Ireland over the coming years.

The company had total undrawn loan facilities and cash of £361.5m at 31 December.

Earlier this year the company said it completed the internalisation of the group’s management structure which, it said, will “immediately deliver material financial and operational benefits driving further earnings and dividend growth.”

