Headwinds: Trade disputes weighing on airline growth, IATA warns
TRADE wars are resulting in slowing airline passenger growth, the International Air Transport Association has warned.
But it said that with the peak travel season in full swing, passenger traffic in Europe rose 5.6pc in June.
Seat capacity was up 4.5pc, and the growth was achieved against a backdrop of crimped economic activity and declining confidence in the UK and eurozone.
The European arm of Airports Council International also said yesterday that passenger traffic growth had slowed, but that it remains resilient given the geopolitical and economic challenges.
Irish Independent