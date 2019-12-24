Headwinds: Boeing ousts CEO Muilenburg after 737 Max suspension

David Calhoun, who had served as chairman since October, will replace Mr Muilenburg as CEO and president, Boeing said in a statement yesterday.

The move followed a rare public rebuke by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and a damaging two-day stint in October before Congress, where Mr Muilenburg faced calls to resign.

Chief financial officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO during a brief transition period, and board director Larry Kellner will replace Mr Calhoun as chairman.

Boeing is trying to regain its footing amid the Max grounding, one of the worst crises of the modern jet era.

The plane maker's reputation and finances have been battered after the Max disasters killed 346 people and prompted a worldwide grounding.

Boeing's design decisions and relationship with the FAA are being scrutinised by Congress, while the US Justice Department is conducting a criminal probe.

"The board of directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers and all other stakeholders," the group said in the statement.

Mr Muilenburg's departure caps something of a fall from grace for an Iowa farmer's son who had dreamed of turning Boeing into a globally admired corporate paragon.

For two years as CEO, Mr Muilenburg seemed to have the Midas touch.

Then a brand-new Lion Air 737 Max plunged into the Java Sea on October 29, 2018.

While the plane's design was largely set before Mr Muilenburg became CEO, he bore responsibility for the company's initial muted response, and the media storm that ensued when a second Max crashed less than five months later in Ethiopia.

He would later describe the Max tragedies as the most difficult moments of a career spanning more than three decades, all at Boeing.

Mr Muilenburg joined Boeing from Iowa State University as an intern in 1985.

Over the next three decades, the aerospace engineer rose to increasingly prominent positions within the defence business of the Chicago-based manufacturer.

As head of the division, he drove deep cuts to maintain profits when Pentagon spending was stagnant.

He succeeded Jim McNerney as CEO in mid-2015 amid the biggest sales boom in aviation history.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent