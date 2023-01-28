Has the recession been cancelled? Fears appear to be dwindling by the day, if the economic data is to be believed

Just weeks ago there was widespread anticipation that the European economy was set for a hard landing as economic hits piled up from inflation, rising debt costs, sinking stock markets and recessions in war-torn Ukraine as well as Russia.

As recently as this month the World Bank forecast a bleak, growth-free 2023 for Europe, a plunging growth rate in the US and a sharp, long-lasting slowdown smashing through developing countries.

Add to that a tech sector slashing workers after a decade-long hiring boom, the smack to investor confidence from the UK’s ‘mini-budget’ under the short-lived Liz Truss premiership and months of huge uncertainty about the price of basic supplies of energy and food.

Small wonder consumers clutched their debit cards tightly through December and dug in for a New Year’s bust.

But the bust has failed to arrive. Risk of recession appears to be dwindling almost by the day, certainly if the economic data is to be believed.

This week’s euro composite purchasing managers index (PMI), a useful and regular guide to the health of the private sector, was the first in seven months to indicate real growth, boosted by a broadening optimism among business managers themselves and lifting the mood in turn as it was published.

At home, the Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Index for January also hit a seven-month high as the public mood was buoyed by falling fuel prices, the cushioning effect of cost-of-living supports, including the electricity credit, and their own relief at coming through what had threatened to be a financially unusually tough Christmas. Even the housing market has some welcome news with delivery of new homes higher than expected and prices moderating.

People are still nervous but the mood is more upbeat, a trend seen right across Europe this month with the notable exception of Britain.

That better mood is matched privately among business chiefs and senior bankers, whose early warning systems inside firms are increasingly flashing back to green from last year’s red.

It all begs a fairly obvious question – what, if anything, has changed?

“The big thing is that natural gas prices have fallen back from the really shocking levels they hit in August,” according to Conall MacCoille, the chief economist at stockbrokers Davy.

On wholesale markets the price of natural gas is now below where it was prior to the invasion of Ukraine, underpinning the big swing in confidence.

Consumers and business have yet to get the benefit but wholesale gas prices have plunged 70pc in the five months since Russia’s state gas company Gazprom dramatic halted supplies into Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Many had feared the loss of Russian gas would wreak havoc in Europe, risking power and heating outages and threatening to cripple German factories. None of that happened. Instead a mild winter, a rush of alterative ship-borne gas supplies from the US, Qatar and Australia and frugal use by consumers has boosted supplies to record levels, helping policy makers defy Russian efforts to undermine support for Ukraine and keeping jobs and households ticking through the winter.

It can’t be taken for granted, however.

“Gas prices could easily go back up, if the supply situation changes,” Mr MacCoille warns.

Still, he sees a significant chance of inflation falling sharply this year, having been driven up in 2022 to a huge extent by energy prices. Reopening of China’s economy after its belated exit from Covid restrictions should also help by easing the supply chain issues that initially triggered higher inflation in 2021, Mr MacCoille says.

That all took a real toll on incomes last year, darkening the mood for consumers and driving central banks to hike interest rates at a pace that, if well intended, compounded the financial hit.

If the inflationary outlook is changing, central bankers will have to revise their current course of frequent and relatively large rate hikes. The European Central Bank (ECB) will lift its main interest rate another half of one percent next week and central bankers are talking tough about further hikes, for now, but the financial markets increasingly see an end to hikes coming in months rather than years.

So have we dodged an economic bullet?

More like we built an armoured car, the way Eddie Casey, chief economist at the Fiscal Advisory Council, describes it.

The key reasons consumer and business confidence are rebounding are a result of successful policy interventions, he says.

At home, the September budget included a massive €4bn ‘cost-of-living’ package that has put cash directly into almost every home and many businesses across the country in recent months. At the European level the work to replace Russian gas, including courting support from US President Joe Biden, and a range of financial aid, took place at a pace and determination rarely seen before in the EU.

The threat of recession didn’t so much wither away as it was seen off, according to that view.

"There was a point, when energy prices were shooting up, that there was a greater risk of a more severe recession,” says Mr Casey.

“The policy response made a big difference – EU energy policy and the cost-of-living supports in the Budget here. Without these policy actions, it could have been worse."

Where does that leave us?

We may no longer be heading for a crash but that doesn’t mean the outlook is particularly rosy, Mr MacCoille points out.

“Will people feel the difference if an economy grows by 0.1pc instead of shrinking by 0.1pc? There’s still going to be a squeeze on,” he says.

The risk of a hard recession is easing but growth is still expected to be sharply lower this year, even in Ireland where we’ve become used to official figures flattered by the machinations of multinationals.

Skirting a recession likely means a slowdown in jobs growth rather than mass layoffs, that will hurt people joining the workforce in particular, but nothing like the kind of dislocation witnessed after the 2008 crash.

It probably does put paid to hopes of a post-Covid consumer spending boom, despite the huge build up in household savings.

The outlook isn’t fantastic but, almost as quickly as it emerged last year, the threat of a deep and painful recession is in retreat.