| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Has the recession been cancelled? Fears appear to be dwindling by the day, if the economic data is to be believed

Donal O'Donovan

ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to raise the interest rate again. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images Expand

Close

ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to raise the interest rate again. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to raise the interest rate again. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to raise the interest rate again. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Just weeks ago there was widespread anticipation that the European economy was set for a hard landing as economic hits piled up from inflation, rising debt costs, sinking stock markets and recessions in war-torn Ukraine as well as Russia.

As recently as this month the World Bank forecast a bleak, growth-free 2023 for Europe, a plunging growth rate in the US and a sharp, long-lasting slowdown smashing through developing countries.

Most Watched

Privacy