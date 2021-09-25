Has China’s housing bubble put us on the brink of a new crash?

Is the world economy on the cusp of a new crash?

Global stock markets plunged on Monday as fears that a developing crisis in China’s property market could kick the legs out from under everything from Asian banking and global steel production to the development of ride-sharing apps.

China is the world’s second largest economy and unlike the more self-contained US, it is the world’s biggest buyer of everything from baby powder to coal and steel.

So when stock markets from Hong Kong to Dublin fell at the start of this week it reflected a fear among investors that a crisis in China’s property sector, and at super developer Evergrande in particular, was the straw to break the back of a global economy soaked in money, but stretched close to breaking in all kinds of other ways.

A wise old bond market investor once told me that the best guide to what’s about to happen is what happened in the past.

In the past two decades I’ve worked through two major global economic crashes: the bursting of the dotcom bubble way back in 2001 and the global financial crisis that ran from 2007 to at least 2013.

Both of those crashes have strong parallels to the current economy – especially the super abundance of cheap cash sloshing around in search of a home.

The short-lived dotcom bubble was really a kind of gold rush as companies and technologies emerged out of nowhere from the late 1990s to take advantage of the then-new technology of the internet.

These new telecoms and media ventures were going to reinvent commerce and communications for a coming digital age and their ambitions were matched by a wall of cash that had been unleashed during the Clinton boom in the US in particular.

I worked at a dotcom, eCountries.com. It was going to crush old fashioned print media like The Economist and Newsweek that had failed to shift online by moving faster to stake out the new digital territory, we thought.

In common with almost all dotcoms, eCountries was an exiting place to work, doing new things in new ways on a world scale. Also in common with most dotcoms, it spent far more money than it made, propped up by venture capital funds that took excessive confidence from company valuations which ridiculously overstated the reality.

The optimistic view was that dotcoms would quickly grow into their valuations as consumers caught up and moved online too.

In reality that didn’t happen for another decade, and only then after the smart phone had completely redefined what it meant to be online.

The more cynical bet was that the financial plates only needed to be kept spinning long enough to prop up any given dotcom business until it floated on a stock market – the Nasdaq ideally – where VC investors, founders and staff would land their inevitable fortunes.

When the dotcom bubble eventually, and inevitably, burst it happened with astonishing speed.

A handful of so-called new economy business survived – including Amazon, Google and PayPal. Far more went under because the gap between what they spent and what they made could not be bridged once the easy money was shut off. It was as simple as that.

Fast forward to the end of the 2000s and the supply of easy money was back in full swing, this time fuelling booming property and banking markets to new irrational highs.

In 2007 I was in London, working as an investment banking reporter, covering the minutia of corporate finance deals for a banking magazine, the International Financial Review (IFR). The market niche I covered was so-called leveraged finance, much of it involving private equity firms that were buying up all kinds of European corporations using a combination of cheap debt and financial engineering. The same investment banks providing the money to fund the deals was repackaging that debt to create a whole universe of ever more complex financial by-products and derivatives, which gave them even more money to lend.

Just like in 2000, there was an awful lot of high-stakes plate spinning going on.

Money managers felt under pressure to put all that cash somewhere. Instead of carefully weighing the merits of a given billion euro loan, they found themselves chasing deals, desperate to get a share in a debt syndicate.

Private equity responded by taking out bigger and bigger loans to make their acquisitions, bidding up corporate valuations without adding any value. Just before it all came crashing down, banks were bending so far backwards to lend that so-called ‘dividend recap’ loans were being piled onto business solely to fund dividends to shareholders.

The crash, again inevitable, repeated a lot of what had happened in 2001 – but on a bigger scale.

When the plates stopped spinning, businesses and projects most dependent on constant injections of new money went down like nine-pins. Managing cash flow became the key to survival.

Cash-hungry housebuilders were a key casualty, unable to keep building without access to credit even if they could find buyers for homes. Over-indebted businesses righted themselves by shedding productive workers in order to meet interest bills.

Banks, over exposed to the bust borrowers they’d courted, found themselves without the funds to lend to good businesses. And worse, panicky regulators arriving too late on the scene demanded actions that had the effect of pulling a handbrake going into a bad bend, freezing the financial machinery just when it needed maximum flexibility.

In 2021 – with the cost of money at its cheapest in history, excess cash again chasing deals around the globe and debt piling up by the billions for big companies and countries – a lot of those vulnerabilities are back.

But are we back in crisis?

By Tuesday the markets were shrugging off Evergrande. Share prices were moving back up, although somewhat haltingly.

Markets are betting that Evergrande is too big to fail, or be allowed to fail.

Evergrande is just one company but its debts of €260bn could trigger a banking crisis in China. A property crash in China would undermine global demand.

Comparisons to 2008 and the Lehman Brothers collapse are obvious and everywhere.

Will it go down? If it doesn’t, the Lehman lesson is probably a big part of the reason.

Evergrande itself won’t come out the other side of its current crisis by returning to the status quo, but the Chinese government has the financial heft to absorb the shock and China’s leaders have strong motives to want to prevent a messy collapse.

From that perspective, Evergrande looks more like a Bear Stearns moment than a second Lehman.

Bear Stearns was the US investment bank drowning in so-called sub-prime mortgages that failed just before Lehman Brothers, but was ‘managed’ out of existence by folding it into JP Morgan.

Bear Stearns was the canary in the coal mine. If banking and political leaders in the west had taken it more seriously, Lehman Brothers might, to misquote Beckett, have failed better.

As well as two major crashes, I’ve also worked through three crashes that never came.

In early 2006, a short-lived market panic about US sub-prime mortgages arguably should have triggered a bigger reassessment of how risky the then global economy had gotten. But there was no crash in 2006.

In February 2018, global stocks took a record tumble more or less out of the blue, gripped apparently by a sudden instinct among traders that then all-time record high share valuations could not last.

The mini crash passed as quickly as it came. Stocks re-embarked on their as yet unchecked march ever higher.

The other crash that didn’t happen was, of course, Covid. When the pandemic struck, markets plunged and millions were locked out of work. In March 2020 we were on the brink of another global crash, but it never came. Coordinated and massive interventions, including here in Ireland, meant that instead of spending billions cleaning up after a crash, billions were spent preventing one, bailing out households and small businesses instead of rescuing banks.

If Evergrande fails, let’s hope it fails better.

Because being on the brink of a new crash doesn’t mean it’s inevitable.