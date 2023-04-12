| 2.8°C Dublin

Harassment probe throws major UK employers’ group into chaos

Confederation of British Industry has been subject to a number of complaints 

Tony Danker has been fired by the CBI. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Tony Danker has been fired by the CBI. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Tony Danker has been fired by the CBI. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Tony Danker has been fired by the CBI. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

David Milliken and William Schomberg

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), a leading business group, said it had fired Tony Danker as director general after an investigation into complaints of workplace misconduct, and replaced him with its former chief economist, Rain Newton-Smith.

"The allegations that have been made over recent weeks about the CBI have been devastating," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

