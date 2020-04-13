A Turkish health official wearing a protective face mask and suit as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, measures the temperature of a driver at a checkpoint in Ankara. AP Photo/Burthan Ozbilici

More than half of global executives expect the post-virus economic recovery to extend into next year.

This is according to the EY Global Capital Confidence Barometer.

The paper from the global consulting group surveyed more than 2,900 C-Suite executives around the world last month.

The majority of respondents predicted a 'U' shaped recovery period of slower economic activity extending into 2021, the report found.

Meanwhile, 38pc saw a 'V' shaped recovery and a return to normal economic activity in the third quarter of this year.

Only 8pc of those surveyed think there will be a sustained period of recession until economic activity returns in 2022.

Elsewhere, almost three in four respondents expect the coronavirus to have a severe impact on the global economy in the form of supply chain disruption, as well as declining consumer consumption.

Despite the impact of the virus being relatively recent, on the back of the supply chain disruption that has already occurred, just over half of those surveyed said their companies have implemented steps to change their current set-up.

Marcus Purcell, a partner at EY Ireland, said: "Covid-19 has created new vulnerabilities and unforeseen challenges.

"For most companies, the full impact on revenue and profitability across value chains is still highly uncertain."

Looking ahead, with the majority of firms assuming a recovery in the medium term, they continue to have a strong intention to pursue mergers and acquisitions over the next 12 months.

Executives say they will focus more on a target's business resilience when evaluating a transaction as a result of the global pandemic.

Irish Independent