Hail Mario: Pope appoints Draghi to Vatican body

Former European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi has been appointed a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences by Pope Francis, the Vatican said yesterday.

The academy, a think tank established in 1994 as a sister body to the older Pontifical Academy of Sciences, holds regular international symposiums on subjects of social concern such as human trafficking, modern slavery and debt relief. They are attended by world luminaries in their fields and produce reports which the pope can use to guide him on non-religious issues.

As a member, Mr Draghi, who during his eight-year tenure as ECB president was widely credited with saving the euro, will play a key role in choosing topics for conferences and deciding whom to invite. He stepped down from the ECB last October.

Irish Independent