H&M reports jump in profits

Hennes & Mauritz AB reported second-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates, but said sales could fall as much as 6pc in June as the war in Ukraine and supply chain snags weigh on the retailer.

Pre-tax profit at the Swedish low-cost retailer rose by a third to 4.78 billion kronor ($470m), the company said Wednesday. Analysts had expected 3.98 billion kronor. H&M earlier this month reported a 12pc sales jump in local currencies.

"Well-received collections have led to strong development, with a further increase in full-price sales and decrease in markdowns," Chief Executive Officer Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

H&M and rival brick-and-mortar retailers have seen a rebound in sales as consumers refresh wardrobes for work and special events after two years spent mostly stuck at home.

Still, rising prices for everything from energy to transport and food are stretching shoppers' budgets and sapping confidence. Soaring costs are also squeezing margins for some retailers.

The war in Ukraine and sporadic lockdowns in parts of China, where H&M has been the subject of a boycott related to its refusal to use cotton from the Xinjiang region, aren't helping. The company is closing a flagship store in Shanghai, while in Russia it paused sales following the invasion.

In the current quarter, net sales in June are expected to show a decrease of 6pc in local currencies from the same month last year, affected by the sales pause in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, H&M said.

H&M said it is looking at ways to "prioritise initiatives, redistribute resources and ensure continued good profitability" as a direct consequence of the challenges it faces.

Warnings from analysts that H&M will see a hit to its profitability have contributed to a more than 30pc drop in the share price this year. The company's stated ambition is to strengthen its market position by raising prices less than competitors.