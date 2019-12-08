Green Reit founder and serial property entrepreneur Pat Gunne is set to launch a new property investment vehicle in London called 3RE Capital Ventures, Ergo understands.

Gunne shoots off to London with new UK property vehicle

Alongside fellow founder Stephen Vernon, Gunne completed the sale of real estate investment trust Green Reit to Henderson Park for €1.34bn last month.

It is understood Gunne will now focus on his own real estate investment vehicle, 3RE Capital Ventures, which has an address in the Mayfair area of London and another address in Dublin.

Ergo understands that Gunne is currently at a very early stage with the project and is starting to set the new investment vehicle up.

