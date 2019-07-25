Guinness owner benefits from gin demand

Guinness owner Diageo has posted a rise in profits for the year as the gin boom continued to drive sales growth in the UK.

Guinness owner Diageo has posted a rise in profits for the year as the gin boom continued to drive sales growth in the UK.

The Gordon's owner saw operating profits jump by 9pc to £4bn (€4.5bn) for the year to June 30.

The company said rising profits were driven by organic growth of its key brands following significant investment.

Ivan Menezes, chief executive of Diageo, said: "Diageo has delivered another year of strong performance.

"Organic volume and net sales growth was broad-based across regions and categories, with new product innovation being a strong contributor.

"These results reflect the steady progress we are making and, as we look ahead, we see attractive opportunities to deliver consistent growth and create shareholder value."

PA Media