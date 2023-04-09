| 8.3°C Dublin

Guinness is to shut its Baltimore, Maryland brewery

Gabrielle Monaghan

Diageo plans to shed almost 100 jobs by shutting a factory outside Baltimore that brews Guinness Baltimore Blonde amid changing consumer tastes.

The North American division of the drinks giant filed notice to Maryland’s Department of Labor on March 31 that it intends to close the plant in Relay, Baltimore County, on June 9. Diageo expects 97 roles to be affected.

