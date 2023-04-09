Guinness is to shut its Baltimore, Maryland brewery

Diageo plans to shed almost 100 jobs by shutting a factory outside Baltimore that brews Guinness Baltimore Blonde amid changing consumer tastes.

The North American division of the drinks giant filed notice to Maryland’s Department of Labor on March 31 that it intends to close the plant in Relay, Baltimore County, on June 9. Diageo expects 97 roles to be affected.

"After careful consideration and analysis of our supply footprint, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our manufacturing facility in Relay,” Diageo said in a statement. “In order to ensure long-term sustainable growth for Diageo, we are optimising our existing operations across North America to meet evolving consumer preferences.”

Guinness acquired the Relay site in 2001 and in 2018, invested $90m (€82.4m) in the brewery to produce Baltimore Blonde and to develop a 10-barrel small-batch brewhouse for the Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House, modelled on the St James’s Gate experimental brewery in Dublin. The latter was the first US Guinness brewery in more than 60 years. The brewing of experimental beers and hospitality services at the Open Gate Brewery in Relay will be unaffected by the closure of the larger plant. Another Open Gate Brewery is due to open in Chicago this summer.