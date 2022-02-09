GSK sees profits fall despite €1.6bn Covid related sales

Pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline has said its pre-tax profits dropped last year, despite notching up £1.4bn (€1.6bn) in Covid-19 related sales.

The firm reported a 22pc fall in pre-tax profits to £5.4bn for 2021 - a 10pc decline with currency movements stripped out.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said it remained on track to spin off its consumer healthcare arm by the middle of 2022, having recently rejected a £50bn approach for the division by Marmite maker Unilever, which it dismissed for being too low.

GSK's results revealed strong demand for its Covid-19 antibody drug Sotrovimab helped boost pandemic-related sales and expects a similar level this year, but it cautioned over a "substantially reduced profit contribution" due to lower margins on its anti-body treatment.

This is set to reduce underlying earnings growth by between 5pc and 7pc.

The group said it sold £828m of Sotrovimab, or Xevudy, in the final three months of the year, which helped drive a 9pc rise in sales to £9.5bn in the quarter.

But fourth quarter pre-tax profits came in lower than expected at £706m, down 14pc, or 8pc higher on a constant currency basis.

The group said the full-year drop in earnings was largely down to the sale of Horlicks and other consumer brands, as well as its share in Hindustan Unilever.

On an underlying basis, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said operating profits stood at £8.8bn - 1pcc lower, but 9pc higher on a constant currency basis, as turnover rose 5pc to £34.1bn thanks to strong pandemic-related sales, higher drugs revenues and cost savings amid restructuring efforts.

Without the hit from lower Covid-related sales, it forecast underlying operating profits to rise by between 12pc and 14pc on a constant currency basis this year on sales 5pc to 7pc higher.

The group is pressing ahead with a demerger and separate London Stock Exchange listing of its consumer healthcare arm, which includes brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol pain relief.

Analysts had previously predicted that the spin-off, which is a joint venture with Pfizer, would be worth around £45bn, but GSK is said to have been holding out for an improved bid of at least £60bn from Unilever.

Emma Walmsley, chief executive of GSK, said: "We have ended the year strongly, with another quarter of excellent performance driven by first-class commercial execution, and we enter 2022 with good momentum.

"This is going to be a landmark year for GSK, with a step-change in growth expected and multiple R&D catalysts, including milestones on up to seven key late-stage pipeline assets. 2022 is also the year when we demerge our world-leading Consumer Healthcare business."