GSK buys Novartis's stake in consumer healthcare venture

GSK is considering putting its Horlicks brand up for sale as part of a review of consumer nutrition products launched to help fund the deal with Novartis.

It will also review options for its 72.5pc stake in its Indian subsidiary GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare.

On the Novartis deal, Emma Walmsley, chief executive of GSK, said: "The proposed transaction addresses one of our key capital allocation priorities and will allow GSK shareholders to capture the full value of one of the world's leading consumer healthcare businesses.