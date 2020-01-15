Growing in style: Boohoo hikes revenue forecast after defying gloom of UK retail

Boohoo sales have soared over the past four months, putting the online fashion retailer on track to surpass profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

The company continued its recent rapid growth to post a 44pc jump in revenues to £473.7m (€554m) for the four months to December 31.

Boohoo said it was pleased with growth across its core brands, as well as recently acquired brands Karen Millen, Coast and MissPap.

This is the latest in a series of profit upgrades by the Manchester-based group, which has gone from strength to strength in recent years, despite wider challenges in the retail sector in Britain.

