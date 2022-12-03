Growing anger as funds drop ESG rankings

The asset management units of Deutsche Bank AG and BNP Paribas SA are adding to a tidal wave of ESG fund downgrades, bringing industry assets under management to have been hit by such reclassifications to well over $100bn.

BNP said it was stripping Europe's top ESG designation from $16bn worth of funds, while DWS Group's reclassification will hit eight funds holding about $265m, after announcing $2.1bn in downgrades last week. The industry has blamed unclear rules for the chaos, as investors start to voice their anger.

The DWS and BNP cuts are the latest in a string of ESG fund downgrades that have ensnared investing giants including BlackRock and Pacific Investment Management. Amundi SA revealed last week it will reclassify almost all its $46bn in so-called Article 9 funds, as the EU's highest ESG designation is known. In all cases, the decisions were triggered by fresh guidance from the EU Commission on how to interpret the bloc's regulations.

The development has alarmed onlookers, with the head of Europe's main retail investor organisation now planning to meet with regulators and legislators to convey concerns that members are being exposed to greenwashing.

"We need to have much clearer guidance from the authorities to make sure we aren't misled and we aren't being sold greenwashed investment products," Guillaume Prache, managing director of Better Finance.

The group, which represents roughly four million financial services users across 25 countries, has scheduled meetings with the European Commission and the European Securities and Markets Authority, he said.

"Asset managers will have to explain to their clients that they're operating in an uncertain and rapidly evolving regulatory environment," said Hortense Bioy, Morningstar's global director of sustainability research. "Let's be clear, the EU has set a very ambitious, but also extremely complex, disclosure regime."