Group profit at Desmond’s Rietumu Banka falls to €12.2m

Profits: The headquarters of Rietumu Banka AS bank in Riga, Latvia. Photo: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

Group profits at Rietumu Banka, the Latvian bank in which billionaire financier Dermot Desmond has a one-third stake, tumbled 40pc to €12.2m in the third quarter of the year.

However, results for the three months to the end of September show that interest income in the period rose to just over €38m compared to €37.3m in the corresponding three months in 2019.

The bank itself also saw interest income edge higher in the latest period, to €30.3m from €29.9m a year earlier. But its pre-tax profit also fell, to €18.4m from €20.8m.

At the end of September, the bank had €1.5bn in assets, €1.1bn of customer deposits, loans of €636m and capital and reserves totalling €318m.

At the end of the third quarter in 2019, the bank had assets of €1.7bn.

“Both the global and Latvian economies continue to operate in the face of difficulties caused by the pandemic,” said Rietumu Bank chairman Rolf Fuls.

“Amid the downturn in industries such as leisure, catering, tourism, passenger transport, and traditional trade, there has been robust growth in a number of other segments that have adapted to the pandemic, and the list is expanding,” he said.

“We see that many of our clients are now working very actively and not postponing development issues for the future, and the bank supports them in this, providing among other things, its expertise and financial resources,” Mr Fuls added.

The results show that commission and fee income at the bank almost halved to €13.7m in the third quarter.

Mr Desmond owns his stake in Rietumu Banka via his Boswell investment vehicle. He initially acquired his holding in the bank in 2005.

The other major shareholders in Rietumu include a vehicle owned by Leondis Esterkins, the bank’s chairman. He also owns a third of the business.

A vehicle owned by deputy chairman Arkady Suharenko owns 17pc.

Two years ago, the bank terminated its relationships with more than 4,000 corporate clients it had re-classified as being in a 'prohibited risk' category.

Those clients represented about two-thirds of all Rietumu's non-Latvian corporate customers.

That move was prompted after the United States Treasury Department accused the Baltic country's third-largest bank, ABLV, of "institutionalised money laundering" early in 2018.

That resulted in significant turmoil in Latvia's financial sector.

