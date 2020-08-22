Grounded: Delta joins United Airlines in pulling its Shannon-New York link as demand plummets

Cancelled: Delta Air Lines will no longer link Shannon to New York

Shannon Airport has confirmed that Delta Air Lines will not resume its seasonal services to New York next year.

The blow follows June's announcement that United Airlines also won't relaunch its seasonal links with Shannon in 2021. Delta had used JFK Airport while United flew in to Newark Airport across the Hudson River in New Jersey.

Delta's move leaves Shannon with two potential transatlantic operators next year: Aer Lingus and American Airlines. Currently only Ryanair operates short-haul passenger routes from the west of Ireland airport.

"Delta have advised Shannon Airport that with demand at an all-time low across their network, they are cutting their transatlantic capacity next year and will be concentrating mainly on hub-to-hub activity and major cities," Shannon Group said in a statement.

"The aviation industry is on its knees," said Shannon Group chief executive Mary Considine. "The industry urgently needs immediate Government support to fulfil its role in providing vital air connectivity to regions which underpin business and tourism and help drive the wider national economic recovery."

Ms Considine said Shannon hoped to woo Delta back in 2022. The Atlanta-based airline made Shannon its first Irish stop in 1986.

"We will work closely with the airline to ensure the earliest possible resumption of this popular service for Shannon," she said.

Irish Independent