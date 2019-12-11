Business World

Wednesday 11 December 2019

Gross profit rises to €11.5bn at Zara owner

Stock photo: Reuters
Ellie Donnelly

Inditex, the parent of fashion giant Zara, has reported an 8pc increase in gross profit to €11.5bn in the nine months to 31 October.

Earnings before interest and tax were €3.5bn, up from €3.1bn in the same period last year.

Net sales during the nine month period reached €19.8bn, up 7.5pc year-on-year, according to interim results for the Spanish group.

In a statement, Inditex said trading remained “strong” throughout the period.

It added that the  implementation  of  efficiencies  has  resulted  in operating  expenses  being  tightly managed over the nine months.

The group, who’s brands include Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear, and Bershka estimates that like-for-like sales will grow between 4-6pc for the full year.

So far this financial year Inditex opened stores in 41 markets.

At the end of the nine months Inditex  operated 7,486  stores in 96 markets.

