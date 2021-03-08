Gross profit jumps 90pc at Deliveroo

Takeaway delivery company Deliveroo has said its gross profit increased 89.5pc last year to £358m (€415m).

The company has also formally announced its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange.

However, Deliveroo reported an overall loss for the year of £223.7m (€259.5m), down from a loss of £317m (€368m) in 2019, according to a statement from the group.

Over the course of last year, the company grew its gross transaction value – the total amount of transactions it processes on its platform – by 64pc to £4.1bn from £2.5bn in 2019.

It benefited from the temporary closure of restaurants in its markets due to government restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, which has more than six million monthly users across the countries it operates in, said it has continued to see “very strong consumer engagement and order frequency” when markets have opened for dine-in following lockdowns.

Deliveroo founder and CEO Will Shu said: “Today, Deliveroo is so much bigger than I ever would have thought possible. We are building delivery-only kitchens, delivering groceries, building tools for restaurants to take them into the digital age - things I never contemplated when we launched.”

“Yet we truly believe we are still getting started. Our ambitions have increased as we start to truly understand and execute on the opportunity in front of us in online food.”

The online food delivery is still at an early stage, presenting “enormous growth potential,” the company said.

It added that the restaurant and grocery sectors represent a potential market of £1.2tn in the 12 markets it operates in. Out of this, currently, just 3pc of sales are estimated to be online. This is the equivalent to less than one out of the 21 weekly meal occasions being purchased online, according to the company.

Gross profit margin as a percentage of gross transaction value has grown to 8.8pc in 2020 from 5.8pc in 2018.

The company launched in Ireland in 2015. It has more than 1,800 restaurants across Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway on its platform.

Headquartered in London, Deliveroo operates in over 800 towns and cities across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the UK.

Online Editors