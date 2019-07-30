Greggs' vegan sausage rolls drives 58pc rise in profit

Greggs, the British baker and food-on-the-go retailer, posted a 58pc rise in first-half profit on Tuesday, driven by a boost to sales from the popularity of its vegan sausage rolls.

Greggs, the British baker and food-on-the-go retailer, posted a 58pc rise in first-half profit on Tuesday, driven by a boost to sales from the popularity of its vegan sausage rolls.

The firm, which trades from around 2,000 outlets in the UK, reported underlying pretax profit of £40.6m (€45m) in the six months to 29 June, up from £25.7m (€28m) in the same period last year.

Total sales rose 14.7pc to £546m (€603m), while like-for-like sales at company-managed shops were up 10.5pc.

Reuters