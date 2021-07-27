Greencore reports ‘strong’ improvement in trading on the back of UK reopening

Convenience food group Greencore says it experienced “strong” revenue momentum in the three months to June 25, as Covid restrictions eased in the UK.

The Patrick Coveney-headed group now expects to generate financial year 2021 adjusted operating profit outturn of between £36m and £40m (€42m-€46.7m), this compares to previous guidance of above financial year 2020 levels of £32.5m (€38m).

Pro forma revenue for the three months – that is revenue excluding certain costs – was 53pc above prior year levels and 2.8pc below equivalent pre-Covid levels in the corresponding period in 2019, according to a trading update.

Reported group revenue for the company’s third quarter was £360.2m, an increase of 49.7pc on the prior year.

Looking at Greencore’s food-to-go category, and revenue was £236.5m in the three-month period, up of 91.1pc on a reported and pro forma basis. Pro forma quarter three revenue was 9.3pc below equivalent pre-Covid 2019 levels.

Reported revenue in the group’s other convenience food categories totalled £123.7m in the third quarter, an increase of 5.9pc on a reported basis, and a 11.1pc increase on a pro forma basis.

The company experienced a positive adjusted operating profit for the quarter, “in line with management expectations.”

Patrick Coveney, CEO of Greencore, said: “We are encouraged by the improvement in revenue, profitability and cash flow momentum in Q3 and the early weeks of Q4.”

“Against the backdrop of the UK economy reopening fully, we are rebuilding our economic model effectively and sustainably with all stakeholders, supported by our long-standing customer relationships and further enhanced by the new business wins we have secured this year,” he added.

However, Greencore warned that supply chain and labour challenges are increasing across the UK food system.

The group said it is working closely with customers and suppliers to mitigate these challenges and to maintain strong operational service levels.

The company said its improving profitability and strong cashflows supported a reduction in net debt, excluding lease liabilities.

As at June 25, the group had committed debt facilities of £570.1m with a weighted average maturity of three years.