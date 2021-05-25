Greencore reports half year loss of £8m in ‘challenging trading conditions’

Greencore has reported an adjusted loss after tax of £7.9m (€9.2m) in the six months to March 26 amid “challenging trading conditions”.

The convenience foods group has been badly impacted by changes to peoples eating habits since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenue at the company fell 19pc year-on-year to £577.1m (€669m), driven by the reduction in consumer mobility as a result of restrictions and lockdowns in the UK, according to interim results.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were down 58.5pc to £26.5m (€30.7m).

The Patrick Coveney-headed company is largely focused on the UK market, where restrictions have started to ease in recent weeks.

In the seven weeks since March 26 Greencore said it has experienced “encouraging revenue momentum.” Pro forma revenue in food to go categories is running at approximately 123pc above the prior year levels and about 14pc below the equivalent pre-Covid levels in its 2019 financial year.

The company said it is working with several key customers to renew and extend relationships.

It added new business wins secured during the last 12 months represent annualised pre-Covid revenues of approximately £175m (€203m). This was facilitated in part by a two year capital investment of about £30m across three manufacturing sites.

The group had net debt (excluding lease liabilities) of £271.3m (€314.5m) at March 26, a reduction of £79.2m (€92m) since the end of its financial year 2020.

It had cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of £302m (€350m) at the end of March.

Looking forward, Greencore anticipates that a continued reopening of the UK in line with the current roadmap and a consequential rebuild of revenue would be expected to generate a financial year 2021 adjusted operating profit head of last year’s £32.5m (€37.7m).

Patrick Coveney, CEO of Greencore, said: “This has been a challenging period for Greencore, but the consistent build in our revenues since early March as lockdown measures have eased and Covid-19 cases have fallen give us real cause for optimism."

“Our focus now is on rebuilding revenue, profitability and cash flow momentum as the UK economy reopens. Our recent business wins are a great endorsement of our continuing relevance in the UK convenience food landscape.”