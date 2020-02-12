Greencore CFO leaves for retailer M&S

Eoin Tonge, chief financial officer of Greencore, is leaving the group to take on the same role at Marks and Spencer.

He will step down following interim results in May, having been with the convenience food company for 14 years.

Mr Tonge is replacing Humphrey Singer at the UK-headquartered retail giant.

Mr Singer quit shortly after M&S was dumped from the FTSE 100 last year. Mr Tonge will receive a basic salary of £600,000 (€712,250) - up from the £428,655 he received at Greencore - when he joins in June. A process to determine a successor at Greencore is now under way.

Patrick Coveney, Greencore CEO, said: "He leaves with our gratitude for his enormous contribution to the group but he also has our very best wishes for the future. We have a strong finance team at Greencore and have already commenced a process to appoint a new chief financial officer."

Last month, Greencore said its revenue increased 1.8pc to £367.8m in the three months to December 27.

On a pro forma basis, adjusting for acquisitions and site exits, revenue increased by 0.7pc, according to a trading update.

Additional reporting PA

Irish Independent