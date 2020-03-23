Greencoat Renewables has bought a portfolio of wind assets in France from John Laing Group for €30.3m.

The assets have an overall net enterprise value of €95m, with Greencoat assuming around €60m in debt with the purchase.

The portfolio, which consists of three wind farms, is the company's first investment in the continental European renewable energy market.

The assets benefit from a guaranteed income of revenues for the next 12.3 years.

Bertrand Gautier, investment manager at Greencoat, said: "Consistent with our long-term strategy, we are pleased to be making our first investment into the French wind market. Our existing portfolio already has 97pc of its cash flows contracted under REFIT until January 1, 2028, and this acquisition further extends the proportion and duration of our fixed-price revenues."

The purchase is being funded by the company's €380m credit facility.

Following the acquisition, the listed renewable infrastructure company's total installed capacity base will increase to 528.1 megawatts.

Analysts at Davy Stockbrokers yesterday described Greencoat as "one of a select group of companies whose growth model remains intact in the current environment".

Shares in the company were down around 6pc in afternoon trading yesterday, impacted by a very weak market.

Last year, Greencoat spent €152m on acquiring three wind farms, and increasing its existing stake in Cloosh Valley wind farm to 75pc from 50pc.

Irish Independent